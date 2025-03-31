Allianz SE Acquires New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VTV opened at $170.83 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $271.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.29 and a 200 day moving average of $174.77.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
