Allianz SE Acquires New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $170.83 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $271.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.29 and a 200 day moving average of $174.77.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.