Allianz SE Invests $948,000 in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Allianz SE bought a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $34,841,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Alarm.com by 6.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,874,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 129.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 86,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 323.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 69,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,300,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,907 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $200,834.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,875. The trade was a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Alarm.com Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $55.81 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

