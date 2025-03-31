Allstate Corp Acquires 2,346 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $888,783,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,244,000 after purchasing an additional 442,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,061.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,323,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after buying an additional 47,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 819,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,758,000 after buying an additional 172,924 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $130.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.98 and a one year high of $147.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.02.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $745.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 508.11%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

