Allstate Corp Takes $1.32 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 184,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,905,000 after purchasing an additional 88,875 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 339,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,434,000 after purchasing an additional 33,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 571,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $73.64 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

