Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.48.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $268.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.86 and a 200 day moving average of $260.52. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $169,204.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,862.41. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,011,000. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.