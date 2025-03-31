Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Alphabet Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $154.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.10. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $147.22 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $262,040.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,445.55. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total transaction of $5,374,012.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,376,238.74. The trade was a 9.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,992 shares of company stock worth $16,097,111. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

