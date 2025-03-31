AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,238,600 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the February 28th total of 3,521,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.3 days.

AltaGas Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ATGFF opened at $27.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

