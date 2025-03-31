Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Insider Sells £34,500 in Stock

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) insider Adam C. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.89), for a total value of £34,500 ($44,608.22).

Alternative Income REIT stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.89) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.99. Alternative Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 64 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 76 ($0.98). The company has a market capitalization of £52.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70, a current ratio of 13.51 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 3.26 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alternative Income REIT had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LSE ticker: AIRE) aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders, including a potentially progressive dividend and capital growth, from a diversified portfolio of resilient UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors.

