American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 455,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,726 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $17,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,948,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,984,000 after purchasing an additional 240,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,987,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,232,000 after buying an additional 1,015,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,115,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,503,000 after buying an additional 214,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,225,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,780,000 after buying an additional 937,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,334,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,180,000 after acquiring an additional 110,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH opened at $37.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.