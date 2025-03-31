AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 274,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after acquiring an additional 217,185 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE AME opened at $170.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.03 and a 1-year high of $198.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AMETEK from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $221.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $250,021.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,512.89. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $125,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,318.40. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

