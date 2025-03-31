Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Trimmed by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,688,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 623,614 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.22% of Amphenol worth $186,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amphenol by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 151,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $66.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.83. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

