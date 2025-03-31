Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Decreased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $201.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.51 and a 200 day moving average of $219.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $182.57 and a one year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,684 shares of company stock worth $7,746,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

