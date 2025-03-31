Analysts Set HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) PT at $47.00

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

DINO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,341 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DINO opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.13.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 243.90%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

