Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,852 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Apollo Global Management worth $143,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $136.89 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on APO. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

