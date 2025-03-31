Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Releases Earnings Results

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Aqua Metals Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of AQMS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. 104,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,152. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.94.
About Aqua Metals
