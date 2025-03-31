Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Releases Earnings Results

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Aqua Metals Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of AQMS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. 104,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,152. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

About Aqua Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.