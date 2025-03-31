Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 745080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 37.49 and a quick ratio of 35.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,156,000 after buying an additional 32,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,905,000 after purchasing an additional 45,370 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,547,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,493,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 220,471 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

