Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 21,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 26,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $22.11 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

