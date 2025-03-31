Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ARM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in ARM by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 150.1% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,581,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARM by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded ARM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.41.

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $107.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.96 billion, a PE ratio of 141.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of $85.61 and a one year high of $188.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.66.

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.