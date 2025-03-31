Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) shares fell 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.72. 259,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,335,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $648,688.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,458.04. This trade represents a 10.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $774,974.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,062,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,220,021.39. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,735 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

