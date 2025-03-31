Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $136.42 Million Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 112.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852,863 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.56% of BILL worth $136,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 30.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after buying an additional 279,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BILL by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the third quarter worth $1,388,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $46.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,628.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.98.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. On average, analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

