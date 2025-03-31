Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $159.50 Million Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,642 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.13% of Guidewire Software worth $159,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.
Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software
In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $47,190.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,981,153.92. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $52,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,845,281.32. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,763 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Guidewire Software Trading Down 2.1 %
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.
View Our Latest Report on GWRE
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
