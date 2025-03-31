Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $159.50 Million Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,642 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.13% of Guidewire Software worth $159,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $47,190.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,981,153.92. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $52,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,845,281.32. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,763 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $187.54 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.36 and its 200-day moving average is $188.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.95, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

