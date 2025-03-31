Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 96,215 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,215 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.21% of CyberArk Software worth $175,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 878,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,651,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $335.74 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.41 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.66.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.