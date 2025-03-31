Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Raised by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,038 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 1.2% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.23% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $164,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total value of $760,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,487.89. The trade was a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $877,569.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,499.14. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,224. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG opened at $340.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $230.08 and a 1 year high of $345.43.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

