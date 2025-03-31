AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 446,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 100.2 days.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $147.47 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.67.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $1.00. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 343.14%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

