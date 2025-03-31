ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Update

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
ATEX Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ECRTF opened at $1.69 on Monday. ATEX Resources has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54.
About ATEX Resources
