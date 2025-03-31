ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Update

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ATEX Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ECRTF opened at $1.69 on Monday. ATEX Resources has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54.

About ATEX Resources

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

