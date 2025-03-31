Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 202521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.40 to C$2.10 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Up 8.0 %

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of C$69.91 million, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.13.

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.