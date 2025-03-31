Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AVTX) recently:

3/25/2025 – Avalo Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2025 – Avalo Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Avalo Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Avalo Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

2/28/2025 – Avalo Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Avalo Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Avalo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 1,673.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 970,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 915,629 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $9,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 937.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 94,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

