Axiom Investors LLC DE Acquires 135,498 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 230.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,209 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,498 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.24% of Credicorp worth $35,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,645 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Credicorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $8,671,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $84,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAP opened at $188.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

