Axiom Investors LLC DE Boosts Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,340 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.30% of Clearwater Analytics worth $20,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The company had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,485.95. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 76,256 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,293,017.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,375.41. The trade was a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,862. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CWAN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

