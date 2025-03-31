Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 131,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 23,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $57.69.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

