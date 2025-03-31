Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $9.75 Million Stock Position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.93% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLIN. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FLIN stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.