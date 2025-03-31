Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $9.75 Million Stock Position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.93% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLIN. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.
Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of FLIN stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20.
Franklin FTSE India ETF Profile
The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
