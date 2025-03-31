Axiom Investors LLC DE Increases Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.24% of SPS Commerce worth $16,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC opened at $133.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.92. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $122.58 and a one year high of $218.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $1,813,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,776.20. The trade was a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total transaction of $1,715,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,864,006.56. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPSC

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.