Axiom Investors LLC DE Increases Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 269,684 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.11% of SEA worth $66,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 59,055.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,695,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in SEA by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 60,836 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price objective on SEA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

SEA stock opened at $130.96 on Monday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day moving average is $111.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 873.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

