Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 868,240 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,240 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 1.4% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.23% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $185,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

