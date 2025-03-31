Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 2,924,225 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924,225 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in NU were worth $17,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NU by 85.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,287,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 592,941 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in NU by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 295,520 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NU by 14,296.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 807,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 802,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

NU stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

