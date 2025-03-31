B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 19,976 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $13,732,000. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Down 3.8 %

TCOM stock opened at $62.68 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average is $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on TCOM

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.