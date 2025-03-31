B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Cuts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,842 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,947,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the software company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Autodesk by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,388 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 95.8% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,299 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.29.

Autodesk Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $261.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.01 and its 200 day moving average is $288.55. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

