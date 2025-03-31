B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 600 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $107.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $110.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,635.67. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

