Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,634,988 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.50% of Bank of Montreal worth $352,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,786,000 after buying an additional 40,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,694,000 after purchasing an additional 64,799 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO opened at $95.26 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $1.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMO

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.