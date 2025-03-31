Barclays Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $90.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UPS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.26.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,379. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $108.34 and a fifty-two week high of $154.29. The company has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.40.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $2,768,000. Finally, Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

