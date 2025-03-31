Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,579,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 262,453 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 4.75% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $32,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 546.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 664,922 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,273,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 548,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,713,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,608,000 after acquiring an additional 462,847 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,856,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 426,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 38.0% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 389,760 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.85. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

