Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $21.50 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,304 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in CVS Health by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $67.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.39.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

