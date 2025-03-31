Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,358,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 63,261 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 3.53% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $39,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $18.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.17. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

