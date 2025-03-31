Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 486 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.9% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,079 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $7,017,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $102.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

