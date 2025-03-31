BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 924,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,291 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.82% of BBB Foods worth $26,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BBB Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BBB Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BBB Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in BBB Foods by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

TBBB opened at $26.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. BBB Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $35.22.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on BBB Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BBB Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

