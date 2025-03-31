Beacon Energy (LON:BCE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Beacon Energy plc (LON:BCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 46203402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).
Beacon Energy Trading Down 25.0 %
The company has a market cap of £555,300.00, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.30.
About Beacon Energy
Beacon Energy plc is an international upstream oil & gas company with a fresh approach.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beacon Energy
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.