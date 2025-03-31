Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 468.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $510.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

