Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Has $38.55 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 9.6% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $38,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,427,000 after acquiring an additional 606,411 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,410,000 after acquiring an additional 195,520 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $284.06 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $206.29 and a 12-month high of $288.32. The company has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.04.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

