Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Lowers Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $72.75 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $137.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

