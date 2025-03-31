Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Sells 10,969 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,969 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,796.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 29,415 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,665,066 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $964,855,000 after buying an additional 462,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,534,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE DIS opened at $98.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

